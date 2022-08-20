Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concentrix Price Performance

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $134.29 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.