Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 164,064 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

