Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,939 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

