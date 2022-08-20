Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

