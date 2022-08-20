Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

