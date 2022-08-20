Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,989 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 52,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

