Oppenheimer Lowers Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SGHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Super Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.