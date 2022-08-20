TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $721.36.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $646.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.