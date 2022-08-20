Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $7,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Renasant by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 118,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.13. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

