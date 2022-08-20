Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,366 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

BNY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

