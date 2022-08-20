Oppenheimer Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $535.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $507.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.25.

NYSE MSCI opened at $478.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average of $464.29. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

