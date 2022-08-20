Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Local Bounti

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Local Bounti by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

