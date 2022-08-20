Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day moving average of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

