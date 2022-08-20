First National Trust Co Has $90.83 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

