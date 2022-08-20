Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $21,937,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $249,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

