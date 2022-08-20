Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.42. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

