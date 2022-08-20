Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $134,855,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.