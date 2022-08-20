FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.