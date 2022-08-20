Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

