Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VGR stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

