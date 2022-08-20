Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.34% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,977,000.

Get Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.