World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 92,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.