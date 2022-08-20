Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Raised to $125.00 at Cowen

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

