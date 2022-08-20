Citigroup Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $115.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

WOLF stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

