Wells Fargo & Company Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $50.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWE. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

