Barclays Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $69.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.