Head to Head Analysis: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Agenus and Candel Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 2.67 -$23.93 million $0.10 27.90 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 768.97 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -4.27

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.27%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.17%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 3.07% 11.65% 0.81% Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -18.07% -11.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agenus beats Candel Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

