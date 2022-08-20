Swarth Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,639,344 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.