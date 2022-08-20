Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Sells $5,494,434.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

