Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $2.5914 dividend. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

