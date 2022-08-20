Devina A. Rankin Sells 22,082 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WM opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

