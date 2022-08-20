Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.24) to GBX 319 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

