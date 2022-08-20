Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 1,653,986 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Venture Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.