Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $104,356,784.84 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00.

Certara Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.