The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $8,530,341.75 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25.

On Thursday, August 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

