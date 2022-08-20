WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $5,500,279.21 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WSC opened at $41.44 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $15,072,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

