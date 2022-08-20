Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

