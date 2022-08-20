Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.