The Goldman Sachs Group Increases YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $4.20

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.80 to $4.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 943.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 684,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 619,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

