The Goldman Sachs Group Increases YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $4.20

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.80 to $4.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.
YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
