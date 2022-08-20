Morgan Stanley Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $17.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of FLNC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,129,000.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
