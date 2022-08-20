Morgan Stanley Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $17.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of FLNC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,129,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.