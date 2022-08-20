Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 34,890,153 shares trading hands.

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a market cap of £9.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.90.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

