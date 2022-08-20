NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $264.10

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.10 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.18), with a volume of 10278071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.15).

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342 ($4.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,047.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

