Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.83

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

