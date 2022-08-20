Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,189.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,189 ($38.53) and last traded at GBX 3,183 ($38.46), with a volume of 39600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,163 ($38.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BNZL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,382.58.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

