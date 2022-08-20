ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.31

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 63350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

