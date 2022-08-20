Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 4409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
See Also
