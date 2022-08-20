Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Trading Up 10.6 %

Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $658.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.