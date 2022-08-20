Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.