Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$8.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.42.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

