Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
