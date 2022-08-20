Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.